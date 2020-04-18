Cuomo Nails Trump on Coronavirus Preparation: ‘They’re Your Projections’

Donald Trump’s Dr. Jekyll always outlasts his Mr. Hyde, and the monster reared its head again on Friday, when Trump’s feud with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo escalated, as both men leveraged their preferred mediums (Trump’s Twitter feed and Cuomo’s daily briefings) to clobber one another.

The opening salvo was launched by Cuomo who, in response to Trump’s just-released three-phase plan for reopening the states, suggested that Trump’s plan is to “ pass the buck without passing the bucks” when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

Here, Cuomo is basically saying New York can’t reopen without more widespread testing, and that isn’t going to happen unless the federal government provides more help (on Thursday, Trump insisted that the U.S. has “tremendous testing capacity”).