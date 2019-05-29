This Beach-Ready Drinkware Will Keep Your Liquids Cold and Sand-Free

Here’s the thing about going to the beach: Once you’re there, you have to figure out how to do everything you’d normally do but with a bunch of sand everywhere. Personally, I’m not the biggest lay-around beach-goer. I like to walk along the waves breaking and pick up shells and/or the weird shit the ocean washes up, usually with a drink in my hand. And that drink is usually within a vacuum-sealed, insulated tumbler to keep the coldness in and the sand out.

Drinkware that’s perfect for the beach is not too dissimilar to drinkware that’s good for outdoor activities in general, save for some extra thought you should place in how you rest your drink on a surface that is baffling to most. We’ve rounded up some of the best things to bring to the beach when it comes to storing and drinking any liquid.

Hydro Flash Cooler Cup, $25 from REI: I’m a big fan of the insulated beer holders, but this one takes the cake. The ones I’ve used have a screw on top that you can’t take off if you want to use it as a regular cup. This one has a silicone top that fits cans and bottles and slips onto the bottom of the holder and allows it to be filled with whatever liquid you want.

AOMAIS Beach Sand Coasters Drink Cup Holders, $13 on Amazon: To be fair, these are more drink “accessories” than actual drinkware, but they’re equally as important. Sticking anything directly into the sand and hoping for the best isn’t an option when you have precious water (or alcohol) in your cup. These little holders can be stuck into the sand and hold your drink in a sturdy grasp.

YETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler, $35 on Amazon: You should not head to the beach without a vacuum-sealed, double-walled, 30oz tumbler filled with water. There’s no sense in clogging the cooler up with water bottles that will get warm. This tumbler also will keep from being covered in sand if you do stick it in for balance, since the insulation helps keep condensation at bay.

Corkcicle 12 oz Triple-Insulated Tumbler, $25 on Amazon: The sneaky little cup may look just like a wine glass, but it’s the perfect size to fit anything you could want. Bring some iced coffee to a morning beach outing. Mix a cocktail before you leave the house if your beach is alcohol-friendly (no glass needed). It’s really the jack-of-all-trades cup. It’ll also fit in any cup holder because of its tapered bottom.

Klean Kanteen TKPro Vacuum Bottle, $50 from REI: Speaking of alcohol-friendly beaches, this bottle from Klean Kanteen is perfect for those opportunities. Not only is it double-wall insulated to keep your wine cold, but it also has a pour-through design top which means you can easily pour out your beverage without worrying about taking the cap off. You’ll never have to deal with sand in your drink again.

