CVS Wants Workers' Weight, Body Fat and Glucose Levels

As America gets fatter, a new healthcare trend calls for beneficiaries to submit greater information about their body in order to receive benefits. Employers are responding to mounting costs by mandating employees disclose information about their health such as weight, fat, and glucose. CVS is one such business that will begin requiring this information, with a penalty fee of $50 per month for noncompliance.

CVS Caremark, which has 200,000 employees, told all workers who use the company insurance plan to have a doctor determine their weight, height, body fat, blood pressure and glucose and fasting lipid levels by May 1, the Boston Herald reported.

"Our benefits program is evolving to help our colleagues take more responsibility for improving their health and managing health-associated costs," the company said in a statement.