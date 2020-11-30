Our Favorite Bags From Dagne Dover Are 20% Off for Cyber Monday

20% off sitewide with code SHINEBRIGHT at Dagne Dover

Featuring water-resistant neoprene and pockets galore, these bags will go with you anywhere.

Sometimes, a brand comes along and just gets it. Dagne Dover is one of those brands. The bags they make have pockets for literally everything you could think of, which makes staying organized the least of your worries. Right now, you can get 20% off sitewide on some of their fantastic bags, like the Vida Tote (which is a personal favorite of mine) or even their line of baby bags. Just use the code SHINEBRIGHT at checkout.

Landon Carryall Bag XL Down from $215 Buy at Dagne Dover $ 172

Vida Tote Down from $145 Buy at Dagne Dover $ 116

Dakota Backpack Medium Down from $175 Buy at Dagne Dover $ 140

