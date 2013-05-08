Daft Punk Sparkles in Saint Laurent for CR Fashion Book

Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book has photographed the reclusive electronica duo Daft Punk in anticipation of the group’s forthcoming studio album, Random Access Memories (out May 21). Shot by Mathieu César in custom Hedi Slimane for Saint Laurent sparkling suits, the French DJs talk to fellow Slimane muse Sky Ferreira about their rebooted careers—which, save for creating a Disney soundtrack, have been on hiatus for eight years. “Hedi is a longtime friend of ours,” the group, comprised of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter told Ferreira of their relationship with Slimane, who specially envisioned their comeback wardrobes. “We share a lot of the same tastes in art and music.”

[CR Fashion Book]