‘Daily Show’ Hits Biden for Lecturing Israel on Revenge

The Daily Show finally returned to the air this week after a long strike-induced hiatus. And on Wednesday night, guest host Michael Kosta had some tough words for President Joe Biden on the heels of his very quick trip to Israel as that country prepares for what appears to be a full-scale invasion of neighboring Gaza.

“Today, President Biden landed in Israel to try to help out,” the correspondent-turned-host said. “He made it all the way down the stairs. Mission Accomplished already, off to a great start!”

Kosta went on to share the “important advice” that Biden had for a “country going to war in response to a terror attack.”

Speaking in Tel Aviv, Biden urged Israel not to be “consumed” by “rage,” drawing a parallel between the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, admitting that the U.S. “sought justice and got justice” but also “made mistakes.”

“Wow, wise words from President Biden,” Kosta replied. “Anytime an American president admits a mistake it’s a mistake, it’s a big deal. So Israel, please learn from us. Don’t stay in Afghanistan for more than 20 years tops.”

From there, the host jokingly compared Biden to an aging parent who’s “flown in to help” only to become more of a “burden”: “Hey, I’m happy to do the laundry, just tell me where everything goes and where everything is.”

For more, listen to The Daily Show’s Michael Kosta on The Last Laugh podcast.