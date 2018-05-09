‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Goes Off on ‘Freak’ Ex-Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

On Monday afternoon, The New Yorker published a story detailing the horrifying accounts of four women who claim to have been abused by New York State attorney general Eric Schneiderman. The women allege that Schneiderman slapped, struck and choked them without their consent.

Mere hours after the story published, Schneiderman, who’d risen to national prominence as an outspoken opponent of the Trump administration, resigned from his post.

“Yo, I thought I had heard it all, but this guy? He’s like the one guy they wouldn’t let into Westworld,” quipped Trevor Noah. “They’d be like, ‘We do some crazy shit here, but you’re a freak, man.’”

“The reason this story is getting so much attention is that Eric Schneiderman isn’t just the New York attorney general, he’s a national figure now because he’s one of the biggest opponents of President Trump’s agenda. He’s sued Trump over DACA, the Muslim ban, birth control coverage. He was making it rain lawsuits all over Trump the whole time,” added Noah.

The Daily Show host, speaking in front of a Spider-Man graphic reading “The Appalling Schneiderman,” went after the ex-AG’s hypocrisy on Tuesday evening.

“And more than all of that, this is a huge story because Schneiderman presented himself as an advocate for women,” offered Noah, with the former AG repeatedly calling accused sexual predator Harvey Weinstein’s actions “despicable” and announcing his intent to “fight male supremacy in all its forms.”

“I bet you think this speech is about you,” sang Noah after airing clip of Schneiderman’s “male supremacy” speech. “So, it seems this guy was trying to put Harvey Weinstein in jail while he was abusing women himself. This is like finding out Robert Mueller was taking secret vacations with Putin.”

He continued: “By the way, this is a weird part of the story, but this story was broken yesterday evening by Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow, and by coincidence, Ronan Farrow was our guest last night. Before taping, I’m chilling in the green room with him getting ready to do the show, and he says, ‘Oh, I’m just finishing up a piece. I’m just going to send this out.’ I had no idea he was ending an attorney general’s career over our Wi-Fi. And since I pay for the Wi-Fi, I’d like to think that I did my part. I really think I did.”