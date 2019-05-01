Trevor Noah Reveals How Trump Has a ‘Huge Advantage’ Over Joe Biden

“So many Democrats are struggling to get noticed, but one candidate has no problem at all—and that’s former vice president and professional tickle-monster Joe Biden,” said Trevor Noah.

The Daily Show host dedicated a large chunk of his program Tuesday night to the Dems’ current 2020 frontrunner, who kicked off his presidential campaign with a rally on April 29 in front of labor-union supporters in his native Pennsylvania.

“Donald Trump is the only president who’s decided not to represent the whole country. The president has his base. We need a president who works for all Americans,” Biden announced.

Noah had some thoughts. “Yes, that’s where America has gotten to: candidates now have to promise that if they get the job, they’ll be the president of the whole country,” he said. “It’s crazy because thanks to Trump, that’s not a foregone conclusion anymore, you realize that? Because he got into the White House and he was like, ‘California, suck a fat dick! New York, same to you! All the people who voted for Hillary, suck my balls!’”

“Biden’s first speech seemed like it was hitting all the right notes—it was connecting with all the people—but there was one thing that keen observers noticed: the former vice president was a little out of practice when it came to saying words,” added Noah.

The comedian then aired a reel of Biden repeatedly stumbling over words during his kickoff speech—including “successful,” “in and of,” “hospitals,” “conquer,” “incredible,” “hedge fund,” etc.

“The hudge-fund managers?” cracked Noah. “Aw man, Joe Biden. It’s one thing to mess up in the middle of a sentence, it’s another thing to stumble when you’re TRYING TO RALLY THE TRAMPS—I mean, THE TROOPS! It loses all energy! Can you imagine if King Leonidas slipped up like that? It would have changed 300 forever. THIS IS SPLENDA—I MEAN, SPARTA!”

“That’s why Trump has a huge advantage over every other candidate,” Noah continued. “If you notice, when he makes a mistake, he doesn’t let it trip him up—he just creates another reality and plows right through.”

Noah argued that because Trump has nicknamed Biden “Sleepy Joe,” these gaffes are now amplified. “Because Trump has started a narrative that Biden is old and losing his wits, Biden can’t afford any slip-ups,” he explained. “Literally, every day on Twitter, Trump is calling Biden ‘Sleepy Joe.’ That’s his nickname for him.”