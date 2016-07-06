‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah: Trump Star of David Tweet ‘Racist as S**t’

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah may have dedicated the opening of his show to Hillary Clinton’s rough day on the campaign trail, but he saved his harshest critique for Donald Trump’s social media catastrophe from this past holiday weekend.

Yes, the Republican nominee did tweet an image labeling his opponent the “most corrupt candidate ever” that was created by a Nazi-sympathizing supporter and featured a conspicuous and obliquely anti-Semitic Star of David graphic.

“It’s as if someone told Trump he’s not allowed to be misogynistic anymore so he was like, ‘Fine, I guess I’ll call her a Jew,’” Noah said, adding that while some might let an incident like this blow over, Trump likes to turn “gaffes into gaffe-itunities.”

Noah also mocked the way Trump’s campaign manager-turned-CNN booster Corey Lewandowski, who “who literally signed away his right to say anything bad” about his former boss, defended the image on TV Sunday morning. Whereas Lewandowski accused the “mainstream media” of “reading into” the image, Noah said it was akin to asking Draco Malfoy to “give his honest opinion” of Voldemort.

“I don’t think Trump hates Jewish people, but I know some of his supporters do, in addition to black people, Muslims, Mexicans, you know, most people, ” Noah said before laying out some of the candidate’s most racist retweets. While Noah admitted that you can get away with a couple of racist tweets, he added, “At some point you’re just racist.”

“You may be trying to dog whistle to a certain group of your people, but you understand your message is getting through to all of us,” the host continued. “It’s a normal whistle and racist as shit.”