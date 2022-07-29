Trevor Noah isn’t quite ready to break out the champagne and celebrate the Senate Democrats’ out-of-nowhere deal on climate and tax reform.

“I can’t believe it,” The Daily Show host said Wednesday night after sharing the big news out of Washington. “Joe Manchin decided to vote for a bill? Which means Democrats might actually get something done?? Am I dreaming? And if so, what a boring dream!”

“And also, what a week for Joe Biden!” he added. “First he defeated COVID, then he defeated low expectations.”

The host went on to say that he thinks these new developments have taught us all an “important lesson,” explaining, “Everyone was so mad at Joe Manchin, calling him names, letting their anger take over, writing him off as a villain…and it worked, nice job, everyone.”

Noah admitted that even if the so-called Inflation Reduction Act isn’t everything that progressives, and even Biden, wanted, it is still a “pretty big deal” and potentially a “huge win for the Democrats.”

“But, obviously, please remember, this is the Democratic Party,” he added. “So there are still plenty of ways for this to fall apart. House Democrats could come out against it. Kyrsten Sinema could come out against it. Joe Manchin could come out tomorrow and oppose the bill just out of habit.”

Even if it does end up passing, Noah concluded by saying “this could be the legislative victory that the Democrats need to ride into the midterms and only lose the House by 200 seats!”