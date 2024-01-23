Dakota Johnson Defends Her Weird Sleep Habits: ‘I’m Not a Monster’

Newly minted Marvel star Dakota Johnson is one of our most reliably charming celebrities, thanks to her refusal to ever apologize for her Hollywood “nepo baby” status, wry sense of humor, and sweet straightforwardness. And now, the actress has expertly carried on her streak of knockout talk show appearances by addressing her viral sleeping habits.

During an interview on The Tonight Show on Monday night, the Madame Web star addressed a recent viral brouhaha after she told The Wall Street Journal that she could “easily” sleep for 14 hours a night. The ensuing discourse was predictable: what a spoiled, A-list princess; regular folk could never afford to slumber for so long!

“What’s the deal?” host Jimmy Fallon asked her. “You like to sleep 14 hours a night?”

“I didn’t even say it like that,” Johnson protested. “I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours, but I don’t demand it. I’m not a monster. I have a job!”

“It started a whole debate,” Fallon noted. “Is that too much sleep? Is that enough? Who gets to do this?”

“Why is sleep bad?” Johnson countered. “Like, why? Leave me alone! I’m just asleep! I’m literally doing nothing.”

She did, however, continue bragging about her epic sleep schedule by adding: “I don’t even need to take anything to sleep like that. I think if I ever took an Ambien, I’d wake up, like, next year.”

Last month, Johnson told the Journal—in a profile titled “Dakota Johnson Likes to Sleep for 14 Hours a Night”—that she can’t function during the day unless she sleeps for at least 10 hours. “Sleep is my number one priority in life,” she said at the time.

As various publications questioned whether that was too much sleep, others on social media accused Johnson of being out of touch, claiming that her sleeping habits were a sign that she has “no real life responsibilities.”

“I would sleep all day too, if I had money like hers, a cook, maid, & gardener,” one user tweeted. “Must be nice to get 6hrs of sleep. I work 3 jobs just to get a good paycheck. I’m exhausted. I’m happy she gets to rest 15hrs a day.”

Based on her comments to Fallon, however, it appears Johnson isn’t losing any sleep over this silly discourse.