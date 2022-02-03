Dakota Johnson Swings Into the Spider-Man Movie Universe as Madame Web

Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is (finally) getting its first female superhero, and Dakota Johnson has been tapped for the role. The 50 Shades of Grey actress is in talks to play the titular character in the Spider-Man spinoff film Madame Web.

The casting news comes as Sony’s latest Marvel release, Spider-Man: No Way Home, continues to smash box office records. The Tom Holland-led blockbuster is currently sitting at No. 8 on the list of the highest-grossing films of all time.

S.J. Clarkson, who has directed episodes of Succession, Jessica Jones, and Vinyl, will be in the director’s chair for Madame Web. The script was written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the writers of the upcoming Jared Leto-led Spider-Man spinoff, Morbius.

The character of Madame Web was first introduced in 1980 in The Amazing Spider-Man comic series. A mutant with psychic abilities, she has served as a mentor to Spider-themed superheroes and is traditionally depicted as a blind, ailing, paralyzed, and elderly woman who is kept alive by web-like life support machines. Considering that not-so-glamorous description, we’re assuming the new film will take some creative liberties with Johnson at its center.

The actress has had a busy past few months, with a critically acclaimed role opposite Olivia Colman in Netflix’s The Lost Daughter, as well as two films that premiered at Sundance, Am I Ok? and Cha Cha Real Smooth. The latter was sold to Apple for an impressive $15 million.

A major superhero franchise film like Madame Web is a departure from Johnson’s usual indie fare. Her last major studio film role was as Anastasia Steele in the unforgettable 50 Shades trilogy.