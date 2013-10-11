Damien Hirst Unveils Provocative Birth Sculptures In Doha

Damien Hirst is at it again with provocative work: this time, the artist has unveiled fourteen enormous bronze sculptures in front of the Sidra Medical and Research Center in Doha, Qatar. The series of sculptures, called The Miraculous Journey, narrate the various stages of fetal development, from conception to birth. It ends with a colossal, anatomically correct forty-six foot tall baby boy. The statues (which reportedly cost $20 million) were considered a bold move for Doha, which is considered a conservative Middle Eastern city. But the chairwoman of the Qatar Museums Authority, Sheikha al Mayassa Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, who commissioned the piece three years ago, said she sees them as a way to develop the city into an arts and cultural hub. [New York Times]