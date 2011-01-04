0
Dancer Falls on 'Live to Dance'
Blood and tears, literally: During the premiere of Paula Abdul's Idol-meets-dancing show—where she was actually coherent—one dancer gave a truly unforgettable performance when she clocked her head during a complicated dance move. Ouch!
