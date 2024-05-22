A 40-year-old British climber and his 23-year-old guide are missing after an ice mound swept them off the northern slope of Mount Everest on Tuesday.

Daniel Paul Paterson and his Sherpa guide Pas Tenji Sherpa had reached the summit early Tuesday morning, but disaster struck during their descent: An ice collapse near the South Summit knocked the climbers down.

“Eyewitnesses reported the incident took place between Summit Ridge and South Summit and some climbers were swept away in Kangshung Face,” Lakpa Sherpa of 8K Expeditions posted on social media. The missing pair was part of a 15-member team with 8K Expeditions.

Three other climbers who’d been swept away by the ice were later rescued, according to Everest Chronicle, which cited Ngaa Tenji Sherpa, the founder of Summit Force.

Authorities have to wait for the other climbers to descend to learn more about the incident; one of them is expected to reach base camp on Wednesday evening.

“Our dedicated search and rescue teams are deployed on the ground. They are working tirelessly to locate our missing climbers. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this challenging time,” 8K Expeditions said.