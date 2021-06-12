Danish Footballer Collapses on Pitch During Euro 2020 Game

A star Danish footballer suddenly collapsed on the pitch during a Euro 2020 match on Saturday afternoon, leaving players and spectators in tears, and forcing the suspension of the game.

Christian Eriksen—the star of this Denmark team—collapsed to the ground with no other players around him.

His teammates looked panicked as they urged the doctors and physios onto the pitch where they attempted to revive him with chest compressions. Players huddled together to shield Eriksen and wiped tears from their eyes.

The game against Finland was suspended soon after.

More to come