Masterson Rape Trial Devolves After Scientologists Obtain Restricted Docs

Read it at Deadline
The rape trial of former That '70s Show star Danny Masterson devolved this week after a lawyer for the Church of Scientology revealed—perhaps unintentionally—that she had access to restricted discovery materials from the case. The church is not directly involved in the trial and therefore should not have the materials, according to Deadline. The documents could include confidential information from three Jane Doe witnesses, and possession of the files might be unlawful, the outlet added. Masterson is being tried for the second time; his first trial, which took place last fall, resulted in a hung jury.