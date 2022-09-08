‘One of the Greatest’: Comedian David A. Arnold Dies at 54

Renowned comedian David A. Arnold has died peacefully in his home on, his family announced in a Thursday statement.

Doctors ruled that the 54-year-old’s death was due to natural causes.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” the family wrote. “Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

The prolific TV writer had credits in Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns and House of Payne, The Rickey Smiley Show, The Tony Rock Project, Bigger, Side Hustle, and had dual writer and producer credits on Fuller House. Arnold’s live action Nickelodeon creation, That Girl Lay Lay, had aired its second season in July.

“Our closely knit comedy community mourns the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it,” fellow comedian Chris Spencer told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was admired by his peers, respected by other veterans, and revered by the burgeoning comedians that he mentored. He will me deeply missed, especially by his comedy fraternity.”

Before entering the world of TV, Arnold cut his teeth working comedy clubs for the better part of two decades. He landed his first gig at 18, inspired to join the ranks by the likes of Eddie Murphy. Later in life, Arnold developed a cult following over social media, regurgitating stand-up he had been workshopping in his younger years one minute at a time for a digital audience.

His quips and playful rants on family life and politics earned him a Netflix stand-up special Fat Ballerina, which aired on the platform in 2020. In late July, Netflix premiered Arnold’s second special, It Ain’t for the Weak, which was executive produced by Kevin Hart.

Arnold was in the midst of his “Pace Ya Self” stand-up tour and was slated for multiple shows over the coming months.

He is survived by his wife Julie and two daughters Anna Grace and Ashlyn Elizabeth.