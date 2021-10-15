British Lawmaker ‘Stabbed Multiple Times’ by Member of Public

Sir David Amess, a veteran lawmaker in the British parliament, has reportedly been stabbed multiple times by a member of the public.

Sky News reports that the British MP attacked on Friday at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, a town around 40 miles east of London. He was reportedly holding a constituency surgery—a regular event where residents can lobby their member of parliament—inside Belfairs Methodist Church when an unidentified man walked in and repeatedly stabbed him.

His condition is unclear. More to follow...