Child-Porn Suspect Who Ambushed FBI Agents During Florida Raid Is Identified

The Florida child-porn suspect who ambushed FBI agents serving a search warrant at his apartment Tuesday morning, killing two, has been identified as David Lee Huber, according to multiple reports.

Huber, a 55-year-old who ran a computer consulting business, is accused of shooting five federal agents attempting to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant as part of a child pornography investigation.

Law enforcement sources told the Miami Herald that Huber set up a camera in his doorbell and was monitoring the agents as they approached his unit at the Water Terrace apartment complex around 6 a.m. on Tuesday. He then opened fire with an assault-style weapon through the closed door, before killing himself.

During the deadly incident, Huber fatally shot Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger. Three other agents were wounded, including two who were transported to a hospital in stable condition. The third agent did not need hospitalization, the FBI said.

“Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission they signed up for,” Miami’s FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro said during a Tuesday press conference. “We will always honor them.”

Huber was first identified by the Miami Herald and the Sun-Sentinel, which cited law enforcement sources. The FBI declined The Daily Beast’s request for comment. A Sunrise police spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast the gunman died by suicide after shooting the five FBI agents.

According to public records, Huber spent most of his life in South Florida. The computer consultant, who had a pilot’s license, was married in late 2000 and divorced a decade later. He registered two computer consulting businesses, including Huber Computer Consulting and COMPUTER TROUBLESHOOTERS 0512 INC, though both are now inactive.

As first reported by the Miami Herald, Huber’s previous run-ins with the law are confined to minor offenses. Court records show Huber received two traffic tickets in 2016. The tickets say Huber moved to his unit in the Water Terrace apartment complex—where the shooting took place—that same year.