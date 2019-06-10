Former Red Sox Star David Ortiz Shot in Dominican Republic

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was shot at a disco in his native Dominican Republic, according to several reports. He was said to be in stable condition.

Dominican National Police told ABC News’ Boston affiliate, WCVB, and several other outlets that Ortiz was shot in the back. ESPN said a local sports reporter, Dionisio Soldevila, was told by a doctor the bullet entered his lower back and exited his stomach and that he underwent surgery.

On Twitter, Soldevila said the doctor told him that Ortiz said: “Please don’t let me die. I’m a good man.”

Ortiz’s father told ESPN he had been notified his son was wounded in the incident at the Dial club in Santo Domingo. A suspect was in custody, according to ESPN.

“They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Leo Ortiz said told the sports network.

"At the moment, everything is confusing.”

The slugger, who is nicknamed Big Papi, played for 20 seasons and won three three World Series with the Sox.