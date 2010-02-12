David Paterson on Larry King
He may be mired in scandal, sure, but that doesn't mean he's not well-read: David Paterson described his current situation—fending off rumors that haven't even been made public—as "Kafkaesque" on Larry King Live Thursday, and asked the New York Times to print their supposedly damning piece.
