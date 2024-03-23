Father of Missing Geologist Says He’s Running for Congress

The father who searched relentlessly to find his son, a 24 year-old geologist who went missing in the Arizona desert, announced on Saturday that he’s running for a seat in U.S. Congress.

David Robinson II, announced that he would be running to represent South Carolina’s Second District in a thread of posts on X.

“I need you all to know that my fight for my son has expanded to fighting for all missing Americans nationwide. I'm running for the US Congress, and I'm taking this grassroots movement with me,” he wrote.

On June 23, 2021, Robinson’s son Daniel was reported missing after he drove off from a remote job site in the Arizona desert. His car, phone, wallet, and keys were found in a ravine nearly a month later on July 19, but Daniel was never seen again.

Feeling that the police weren’t doing enough to find Daniel, his father flew to Arizona from Florida, and launched his own search.

Now, he plans to continue that mission from the House. “I am determined to continue the search for my son, Geologist Daniel Robinson, and to help find other missing Americans,” he wrote in a post on X.

On his campaign website Robinson says finding missing persons, and supporting those who have lost someone, will be at the center of his platform. “David intimately understands the intricate challenges that impede effective resource allocation for missing person cases,” the site reads.

“David’s comprehensive plan aims to streamline processes, enhance coordination, and amplify support mechanisms, ultimately empowering authorities to swiftly and effectively respond to these distressing situations.”

“I want to be the champion for all missing Americans in this country,” Robinson said in a video statement.