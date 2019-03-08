How to Get the Most Out of Daylight Saving Time

Whether we’re gaining an hour or losing an hour, Daylight Saving Time can sometimes throw a wrench in our routines. It can be as easy as going to bed 15 minutes early, but for some of us, we need a bit more help. From staying organized and on top of your daily to-do list to getting a better night’s sleep, here are a few things you can buy for an easier transition from winter to spring or from fall to winter.

FOR STAYING ORGANIZED

Rhodia Goalbook Journal In the spring when you lose an hour, you may feel a bit frazzled. The best way to stay on top of your things is to stay organized. This notebook gives you the space to jot down notes, while providing organization for key dates and even a table of contents. Buy at Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR KICKING THE CAFFEINE HABIT

Jade Leaf Matcha Green Tea Powder It can feel like a no brainer to up your caffeine intake during Daylight Saving but in reality, it can actually mess with your sleep schedule. Instead of adding another cup of coffee, try a cup of matcha tea for a nice energy boost. Buy at Amazon $ 10

FOR SLEEPING BETTER

Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask When the days get longer, your body may not be used to falling asleep when it’s actually bedtime. Add a sleep mask to your nighttime routine to help block out light and train your brain to fall asleep when you need it to. Buy at Amazon $ 10

FOR WAKING UP BETTER

Philips Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock While your body may feel like it’s waking up at a normal time, you may be an hour early or late depending on the time of year. A wakeup light can help ease you into your alarm so you’re not starting the day jolting awake out of a deep sleep. Buy at Amazon $ 45

FOR A BIT OF RELAXATION

CBD Oil DSL can really put pressure on you to enjoy the extra hour or get a ton done without it. I say, relax. It’s a great idea to try something like a CBD tincture to take what can feel like a stressful time and turn the dial down a bit. Buy at Charlotte's Web $ 150

