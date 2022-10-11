‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Found After Mom Reported Him Missing in Hawaii

CHEAT SHEET
Days of Our Lives actor James Lastovic has been found safe after being reported missing in Hawaii on Sunday. The 27-year-old’s mother reported both him and his roommate Nevin Dizdari as missing after they missed their flight back to California on Monday and failed to return a rental car. “This is NOT LIKE THEM!” she wrote on Facebook. The pair were last seen at their resort on Sunday asking a host about hiking trails; they never returned that night despite all their luggage being there. Dizdari’s sister took to her Instagram story Tuesday afternoon to report the two had been found after getting lost on a hike. She said they “are okay” and “on their way back to the resort,” giving a happy ending to the soap opera saga.