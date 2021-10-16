Superman to Abandon ‘American Way’ for ‘Better Tomorrow,’ DC Says

After more than 50 years of upholding “truth, justice, and the American way,” Superman is changing his motto.

The superhero will now stand for “truth, justice, and a better tomorrow,” DC Comics announced during its DC FanDome event Saturday. In a press release, the company said the motto will “better reflect the global storylines that we are telling across DC.”

“Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people from around the world, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement,” Jim Lee, the company’s publisher and chief creative officer, said.

The move will apply solely to Clark Kent’s Superman across the company’s film, comic book, and television mediums, among others. The company did not announce when it would first debut across its platforms.

The motto originated in the 1940s during a Superman radio show, falling in and out of popular use over the decades.

The move comes just days after DC announced a change for their current comic book Superman, Clark Kent’s son Jonathan Kent. The company said Monday the young superhero will come out as bisexual in a November issue.