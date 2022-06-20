WASHINGTON, D.C.—A teenage boy was fatally shot in in Washington, D.C., on Sunday evening as a Juneteenth celebration drew to a close, according to city authorities. A Metropolitan Police Department officer was among three other people injured in the incident, a spokesperson said.

The shooting took place less than 2 miles from the White House, according to WFLA, at roughly 8:20 p.m.

It occurred in the midst of a bustling D.C. neighborhood hosting “Moechella,” a free concert in celebration of Juneteenth. In a press conference held shortly after the shooting, MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III called Moechella an “unpermitted event,” to which several hundred people had flocked.

Before gunfire broke out, panicking those on the block, Contee added, several prior altercations had disrupted the festival. At least two other fights had been quelled by officers on the scene for crowd control.

Officers had begun shutting down the concert, believing it to be “unsafe,” when the shooting began, the chief said.

One witness visiting from Florida told The Daily Beast that they had ducked down behind a car after the shooting started, adding that they had been scared.

A MPD officer told The Daily Beast that the shooting had occurred outside of the subway on U and 14th Street. Authorities had also been given the command to spread out, the officer added, as the shooter remained at large and may have been “lingering in the crowd.”

More than 60 officers were on the scene on Sunday evening, with at least one helicopter circling overhead.

“I don’t even know shit going on,” one person on scene named Kay told the Beast. “This shit crazy.”

At least one illegal firearm was among several weapons recovered by police from the crowd on Sunday evening. No arrests were immediately announced.

During the press conference, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser blamed the shooting on poor event planning. “We need some accountability here,” she said.