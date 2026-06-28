Trumpy Superman’s Bid to Hype Farcical State Fair Backfires

Dean Cain’s patriotic Ferris wheel flex gave a bird’s-eye view of President Donald Trump’s attendance problem.

The former Superman actor, who joined ICE last year, posted photos from atop the fair’s Ferris wheel on the National Mall, praising the view and the event.

“I don’t like heights, but the view from atop the Ferris Wheel at the Great American State Fair is awesome!!!” Cain wrote on X.

Cain later appeared on Fox News from the fairgrounds, where he insisted the event was buzzing. X

In another post, he shared a wide shot from above the fairgrounds toward the Washington Monument.

“View from atop the Ferris Wheel at the Great American State Fair!!”

But the aerial view was not exactly the packed patriotic spectacle organizers might have hoped for.

Instead, the image revealed long strips of mostly open grass between the event’s white pavilions, with clusters of visitors scattered across the lawn rather than the large crowds expected at a “world-class” celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

When one X user replied, “Was it well attended?” Cain simply answered, “Yep.”

Dean Cain’s patriotic Ferris wheel flex gave a bird’s-eye view of Trump’s attendance problem. X

But the photo seemed to say considerably more than his monosyllabic reply.

The posts came as the White House-backed fair has already been dogged by reports of sparse crowds, power problems, melting ice cream, and empty booths for several states and territories that declined to participate.

A handful of people walk past the Iowa booth at the Great American State Fair. X

Cain later appeared on Fox News from the fairgrounds, where he blamed Democratic governors for refusing to celebrate the country.

“I think it’s just a, ‘I hate Trump, and I won’t do anything that celebrates this current administration,’” Cain said. “And it’s embarrassing.”

The 59-year-old actor dismissed claims that states stayed away because of the cost of staffing the 16-day event, calling that explanation “baloney.”

“Shame on those governors,” Cain said. “They have the money. They’re lying.”

Cain also insisted the event was buzzing.

“Look at all the people out here,” Cain said. “I just saw a bunch of Navy guys walk through. It’s incredible to be here.”

The Great American State Fair, organized by Freedom 250 for the semiquincentennial, has been advertised as a “world-class exposition and modern-day World’s Fair.”

Visitors walk the grounds at the Great American State Fair. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

It features state pavilions, executive-branch displays, a Ferris wheel, a rodeo, Trump-branded flourishes, replica Trump passports, an Abraham Lincoln hologram, and a model of the president’s proposed triumphal arch.

The sun sets behind a replica of the planned Triumphal Arch and the 110-foot "Freedom 250" ferris wheel on the first day of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. Al Drago/Getty Images

But Cain’s Ferris wheel view offered a less triumphant image: a sweeping look at a Trump-backed mega-fair still waiting for mega-crowds.