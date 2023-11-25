Dean Phillips Says It’s ‘Delusional’ to Expect Biden to Beat Trump in 2024

In a series of early morning tweets, retiring congressman and long-shot presidential candidate, Dean Phillips, articulated his thoughts on the 2024 election.

He said while he was a staunch supporter of the Biden agenda and respects the president, he thinks the level of government missteps is “staggering” and that its “delusional” to believe that Joe Biden could beat Donald Trump again.

“He’s going to lose to Trump,” Phillips wrote to X, citing a recent Politico analysis of Biden’s worrisome poll numbers.

Once a fervent Biden fanboy, Phillips has become the only elected Democrat to mount a primary challenge against him.

“As a member of House Democratic Leadership, I supported and promoted the Biden agenda,” Phillips wrote on Saturday, before adding in a subsequent tweet that “the mismanagement of our government is a staggering failure of every administration since Clinton.”

Still, Phillips said, if polling turns around in the president’s favor by summer “I’ll drop out and get behind him.”