December 13: 7 Top Moments from Sunday Talk

Summers Wallops Wall Street: They Just Don’t ‘Get' It

White House economic adviser Lawrence Summers made the talk-show rounds Sunday to talk about the economy, ahead of a 60 Minutes interview in which Obama slammed the Wall Street’s “ fat cat bankers.” On State of the Union, Summers piled on along with the president, lashing out at the “irresponsible risk-taking” of the financial institutions and scolding bailed-out banks for complaining about new regulations.

Bob Schieffer to Tiger Woods Women: Your 15 Minutes Are Up

The Tiger Woods story just won’t end, and his mistresses are milking the attention for all that it’s worth. Look what the media bonanza has done Eliot Spitzer’s call girl Ashley Dupré, who was just hired by the New York Post as an advice columnist. Face the Nation host Bob Schieffer, a self-professed “old-school” guy, had some advice of his own for the Woods women Sunday: You may have slept with Tiger Woods, but you’re still nobodies.

Is Everyone Wrong About Stephanopoulos’s Move to GMA?

Not many are praising ABC’s decision to move George Stephanopoulos from the substantive This Week to the more chatty Good Morning America. There’s been a bit of collective eyebrow-furrowing among the chattering class at the thought of him whipping up holiday cookies and dressing up on Halloween. But as veteran morning news producer Steve Friedman tells Howard Kurtz on Reliable Sources, morning TV sure didn’t hurt Tom Brokaw, John Chancellor, Katie Couric, or even the departing Diane Sawyer.

Liz Cheney: Obama Slandering CIA

Sarah Palin and Newt Gingrich both had nice words in response to President Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize speech this week—note also Pat Buchanan’s reaction below—but Liz Cheney is not about to join these conservative cheerleaders. On Fox News Sunday, Cheney says Obama is “slandering” the CIA by criticizing Bush-era terror tactics, specifically Gitmo, on foreign soil.

Recession Over? Yes... and No.

Is the recession over? That depends on whom you ask. Two of President Obama's top economic advisers, Christina Romer and Larry Summers, weren't exactly on the same page Sunday when asked the question on Meet the Press and This Week. Summers says “everybody agrees” that it’s over, but Romer must not have gotten that memo.

President Obama Dazzles … Pat Buchanan?

There was no shortage of mockery coming from the political right after President Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize, but, politics being politics, Obama finds himself this Sunday lauded by both Peggy Noonan (click here for her Wall Street Journal column) and Pat Buchanan of The McLaughlin Group for his “sober” acceptance speech. Who’s next with kind words, Glenn Beck?

Stephanopoulos Signs Off Sunday

Speaking of Mr. S… It’s not exactly his last day on the job, but This Week host George Stephanopoulos had some parting words and thanks for his viewers Sunday before the big move to Good Morning America. He says he’ll be doing double duty until a successor steps in. Meanwhile, you can start sipping your morning coffee with George Monday in his GMA debut.

The Daily Beast Video curates the most essential and entertaining video, and brings you original and exclusive productions from our talented contributors.