Decemberists Frontman Gleefully Trolls Oregon Militia With Erotic Tales

Ted Cruz erotica, out. Oregon militia and Ammon Bundy homoerotic fanfiction, in.

On Tuesday, Colin Meloy, frontman for the indie folk-rock band The Decemberists, gave the world a new hashtag—a sexy-ass hashtag: #BundyEroticFanFic.

“Can’t wait to see all the erotic fanfic inspired by the #bundymilitia #MalheurWildlifeRefuge occupation,” he tweeted shortly before having some fun with his creation.

The indie rocker continued poking fun, a bunch of other tweeps joined in, and #BundyEroticFanFic began trending on Twitter.

For instance:

“Feeling pretty proud of my country tonight,” Meloy tweeted the following evening, delighted to see his filthy little Twitter endeavor catching on. “So do you automatically get a book deal if you start a trending hashtag?” he continued. “If so, I politely demur.”

Asked for comment, the Decemberists singer told The Daily Beast he had nothing further to add except: “it belongs to the world now. Let it grow like a fresh field of alfalfa in spring.”

(Ammon Bundy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the erotic fanfic or whether he is a fan of The Decemberists’ oeuvre.)

It may not surprise you to learn that Meloy is a bit of a raging leftist. Case in point: the music video for The Decemberists’ 2005 single “Sixteen Military Wives,” a protest song against the Iraq War, Bush-era foreign policy, and modern American media.

“So the dickbags really come out when you lend your voice in support of [the] smallest amount of gun reform,” Meloy tweeted after watching President Obama’s recent speech on executive action on guns. “That’s right, bags of dicks,” he followed up.

“I’m a pro-government liberal,” Meloy told The Guardian as he inveighed against the “centuries of systemic, institutional racism” infecting American government.

“I think it’s important to have those institutions,” he said. “But some branches of those institutions, such as law enforcement, are fairly corrupt and support that institutional racism in certain parts of the country. And there’s this idea that we have a black president, so we’re post-racism and no longer need to have accommodation for minorities. But we do. We need them more than ever.”