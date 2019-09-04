Pentagon Will Stop These Projects to Fund Trump’s Wall

The Department of Defense has told Capitol Hill which military construction projects will have their funding pulled in order to pay for new fencing on the Southern border.

The material sent to Congress, which The Daily Beast obtained, is embedded below. The Department of Defense told Congress it will not pull funding from family housing, barracks, or dormitories to pay for the fencing.

In a letter sent to the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee yesterday, Defense Sec. Mark Esper described the locations of the new fence construction. His letter did not use the word “wall,” but the White House is sure to cheer the construction plans as part of their fulfillment of the president’s key 2016 campaign promise.

This is a developing story and will be updated.