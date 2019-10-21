This Delta Force Hero Gave His Life for the Kurds Trump Has Now Abandoned

The citation for the Silver Star awarded posthumously to 39-year-old Master Sgt. Joshua Wheeler of Delta Force begins: “For Gallantry: in action on 22 October 2015 during combat operations against an armed enemy of the United States as a Team Leader for a Joint Task Force in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE.”

The operation being the U.S. campaign against the terrorist group ISIS. Inherent meaning permanent, part of the essential character. Resolve meaning firm determination. Wheeler demonstrated both in leading a team of U.S. special forces operators who swooped in by helicopter for an early morning raid on an ISIS prison in Northern Iraq.

“On multiple occasions, Master Sergeant Wheeler fearlessly exposed himself to heavy small arms fire from barricaded enemy positions,” the citation continues. “His selfless actions were critical in achieving the initiative during the most dangerous portion of the raid. Master Sergeant Wheeler’s actions saved the lives of the partner force.”