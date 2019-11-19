CHEAT SHEET
Dem Congressman After Cable News Fart: I Neither Smelt It Nor Dealt It
During Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) Monday evening interview on MSNBC’s Hardball, what appeared to be a loud fart was heard while host Chris Matthews was speaking to the Democratic lawmaker. “Chris, so far the evidence is uncontradicted that the president used taxpayer dollars to help him cheat an election,” Swalwell said, with the fart appearing right after he uttered “cheat.”
Swalwell, meanwhile, later denied that he was responsible for the on-air flatulence. “It was not me!!!!!” he texted BuzzFeed Monday night. “Ha. And I didn't hear it when I was speaking.”
Whoever runs Hardball's official Twitter account, for their part, had some fun with the whole thing, tweeting out the classic meme of two Spidermen pointing at each other.