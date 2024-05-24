Demi Moore just really wants everyone to show Cher the respect she deserves.

Moore was introducing the legendary singer with a heartfelt tribute on stage in France at a fundraiser gala for AIDS research on Thursday night when she appeared to become frustrated with someone in the audience. “Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room?” she said. “I fucking don’t think so.”

The Ghost actress was speaking at the benefit held by amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, at an event that runs annually in parallel to the nearby Cannes Film Festival. Moore opened this year’s event and her introduction to Cher was filmed and posted on X by Ramin Setoodeh, a co-editor in chief of Variety.

“I’m gonna see if this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for,” Moore says at the beginning of the footage. “I’m just making sure you’re really, really with me because this incredible woman that I’m about to introduce, she’s a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner…”

It was at that point that Moore appeared to deviate from the intro to ask someone in the audience out of shot if they, too, had won an Emmy. Her “I fucking don’t think so” punchline was met with laughter and applause.

Moore then resumed paying tribute to Cher as a “style icon and my personal hair inspiration.” “She was honored by amfAR for their award of inspiration in 2015,” she added.

“The bottom line is she is just one of the most talented, successful, and best-loved performers of all time, so please—” Moore said pausing again, prompting shushing from others in the room. “Please give a warm welcome to the incredible, one-and-only Cher.”

Moore has been the talk of the film festival this year with her controversial, critically acclaimed ultra-gory body horror film, The Substance.