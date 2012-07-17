Demi Moore’s Downward Spiral Since Her Split From Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore seemed to be in a good place.

Back in October 2010, a female Twitter user who went by the handle “Sandieguy” tweeted at Moore explaining—in gory detail—how she was going to take her own life. The actress sprang into action, reposting the message on her own Twitter page. Several of the 370,000-plus users who followed Moore notified police, who then located the subject and took her into custody for evaluation, reported ABC News.

“Wifey reported a suicide attempt based on a at reply tweet she got and saved someones life. the woman is in the hospital now,” wrote her husband at the time, screen heartthrob Ashton Kutcher, on his Twitter page.

The following April, Moore and Kutcher launched the Demi & Ashton Foundation, a nonprofit organization directed toward fighting child sexual slavery. Two months later, Moore began shooting the role of chief risk-management officer Sarah Robertson in the indie financial drama Margin Call. The film would go on to be a left-field hit with critics praising Moore’s performance.

Since announcing her split from Kutcher in November 2011—after numerous reports of his infidelity surfaced in the tabloids—the 49-year-old actress has been spiraling downward.

On Jan. 24, Moore was rushed to the hospital after suffering “what seemed like seizures,” reported People, after doing whip-its—inhaling nitrous oxide—according to TMZ. Moore subsequently checked in to Cirque Lodge rehab treatment center in Utah for anorexia and an addiction to prescription pills, according to RadarOnline.com. Now, RadarOnline.com is reporting that Moore’s three daughters with Bruce Willis—Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah—are considering getting a restraining order against their mother.

“Demi has been calling them incessantly and emailing them, leaving them tearful messages and begging them to call her and the girls are sick of it,” a source allegedly told RadarOnline.com. “It is a really drastic measure and not something they are considering lightly but they just feel like they want some peace and quiet.”

Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, and Ashton Kutcher did not respond to requests for comment via their representatives.

So how did Hollywood’s former highest-paid actress—who, after the hit films Ghost, A Few Good Men, and Indecent Proposal, earned an unprecedented $12.5 million for 1996’s Striptease—fall so far?

Moore married Bruce Willis in 1987, and the couple had the three daughters before splitting amicably in 2000. By that point, after a series of high-profile flops, including The Scarlet Letter, Striptease, and The Juror, Moore’s movie career had stalled. After a three-year absence from the silver screen, a fantastic-looking Moore starred as a sexy villain in 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, which went on to gross nearly $260 million worldwide. Around that time, Moore began dating Ashton Kutcher, and after two years of dating, she married Kutcher—who is 15 years her junior—on Sept. 24, 2005. Despite the age difference, the couple seemed to work well together and was a regular fixture on year-end lists of the “most charitable celebrities.”

According to People, Moore went to rehab for drug and alcohol abuse in the mid-1980s at the behest of director Joel Schumacher prior to shooting St. Elmo’s Fire. Despite her early struggles, however, Moore had remained sober since the birth of her children.

Then, in August 2010, reports began to surface in the tabloids of Moore’s partying, including a viral video featuring the actress grinding on rapper Snoop Dogg during his performance in Las Vegas. In the video, Kutcher can be seen cheering her on, according to TMZ.

The following month, Star magazine reported that Kutcher was spotted “groping and kissing” a “hot young blonde” in a Los Angeles restaurant. Kutcher denied the allegations via his Twitter feed. Just two weeks later, on Sept. 15, Star reported that a young, attractive brunette named Brittney Jones, 21, alleged she had sex with Kutcher on his couch. Kutcher again denied the claim.

Things seemed to settle down between Kutcher and Moore, with the couple launching their charitable foundation in April 2011.

Then came the bombshell: on Oct. 11, 2011, Us Weekly ran an exclusive interview cover story with Sara Leal, a 22-year-old who claimed she had sex with Kutcher at San Diego’s Hard Rock Hotel during the wee hours of Sept. 24—which was, ironically, Kutcher and Moore’s sixth wedding anniversary. The previous week, Star had published a set of incriminating photos of Leal and Kutcher taken on the night in question. Moore emerged looking “gaunt and pale” at the Oct. 17 premiere of Margin Call, according to Contact Music.

In November, TMZ reported that Moore was separating from Kutcher and planned to file for divorce.

As previously mentioned, on Jan. 24, Moore was rushed to the hospital after suffering a “seizure-like” episode from inhaling nitrous oxide, according to TMZ. The Los Angeles Times also reported that Moore’s eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, was present during the scary episode.

To add insult to injury, just two days after Moore’s hospitalization, Entertainment Tonight ran a bizarre video of the actress partying with her then General Hospital co-stars back in 1982. In the video, which has since gone viral, a 19-year-old Moore appears to be drunk and repeatedly kisses her 15-year-old co-star, Philip Tanzini, on the mouth. Furthermore, in the days following Moore’s hospitalization, Kutcher was spotted fist-pumping at a Bruno Mars concert in Brazil, reported TMZ, which further alleged that Moore was suffering from a “years-long” addiction to Red Bull and that she was “using Red Bull in place of food.”

Because of the health scare—and her subsequent rehab stint—Moore was forced to vacate the role of feminist icon Gloria Steinem in Lovelace, a highly anticipated biopic about former porn star Linda Lovelace featuring Amanda Seyfried in the title role. Sarah Jessica Parker replaced Moore.

Then, in early February, Moore appeared on the cover of Us Weekly with the headline, “Demi’s Desperate Spiral.” In the accompanying story, the magazine reported that, in the weeks prior to her hospitalization, Moore had “literally inserted herself into Rumer’s group of friends,” with Rumer obliging her mother to help her get over Kutcher. The magazine went on to report that Moore had developed a crush on Rumer’s friend Zac Efron, 24, and not only “tracked him down and just showed up” one evening at a party to see him, but also texted him constantly. People magazine also reported that Moore was seen “grinding on” 28-year-old 90210 star Ryan Rottman at a party.

After a stint in rehab, Moore emerged in April looking refreshed. The following month, the film LOL, a coming-of-age dramedy starring Miley Cyrus and Moore, opened to a paltry $46,500 in 105 theaters with little-to-no promotion by distributor Lionsgate.

Now, RadarOnline.com is reporting that Moore’s daughters are mulling a restraining order against their mother. Moore, meanwhile, has been busy shooting the film Very Good Girls, alongside Dakota Fanning, Elizabeth Olsen, and Peter Sarsgaard, in New York City.

Despite the tabloid drama, Moore’s ex-husband Bruce Willis appears to stand firmly in her corner.

“I’m very proud of my daughters. I would do anything for them. And for my wife, Emma. And probably for Demi as well,” Willis said.

Here’s hoping Moore lands on her feet. Aside from the obvious health concerns, judging by her terrific performance in Margin Call, she still has plenty of good acting left in her.