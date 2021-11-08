Dem Kingmaker Jim Clyburn Endorses in Key Race for Senate

Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, owner of one of the most coveted endorsements in Democratic politics, has given his seal of approval to a leading candidate in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race—a must-win for Democrats.

Clyburn will endorse Mandela Barnes, the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, in his primary campaign to take on Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) in 2022, The Daily Beast has exclusively learned.

“Mandela is hands-down the best candidate to defeat Senator Ron Johnson, expand our majority in the United States Senate, and deliver results for the people of Wisconsin,” Clyburn says in his prepared endorsement.