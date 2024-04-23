Marjorie Taylor Greene: Dems Want Trump Murdered in Jail

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) thinks Donald Trump’s opponents don’t just want to see him jailed for his alleged crimes, they actually want him dead.

Joining conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his Infowars show on Monday, the Georgia Republican said she believes Democrats are using “rigged” trials against Trump in the hope that he will be imprisoned for the rest of his life and possibly “murdered somewhere in jail.” “This is how serious they are,” she said.

Greene’s comments came after the opening of Trump’s trial in Manhattan where he faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records in an effort to cover up an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied the charges as well as all of the others in three other criminal cases.

During the show Monday, Jones reminded viewers that Trump is “not God” and encouraged MAGA supporters not to get complacent about the 2024 presidential election.

“I know a lot of conservatives see the numbers and see how unpopular Biden is and they just can’t believe they would actually steal it again,” Jones said. “It’s all about demoralizing us. And so people understand there’s almost like a Q-ish thing going on where people think Trump’s invincible and he’s not. We need to fight 110 percent in this football game or we’re going to lose it.”

He also then sketched out a scary scenario of what such a defeat could mean for Trump’s fans. “Can you imagine what they’re going to do?” Jones asked. “They’ve said it—they are literally going to come after the Trump supporters and the people that are seen as the opposition to the globalist plan, so this is so serious for our republic.”

“You’re absolutely right Alex,” Green replied. “And here’s the real truth: I agree with you. I think people are believing a complete conspiracy theory thinking ‘oh, we’re just going to win this election.’”

The MAGA congresswoman also concurred with Jones’ assessment that Trump is mortal. “He is a man,” she said. “He’s fighting as hard as possible. He’s putting all he has into trying to win the election.”

But she said viewers need to remember that “at the same time he’s trying to run for president again, he’s having to put everything he has into defending himself against these rigged trials and this unbelievable perversion of our justice system.”

“And the Democrats aren’t sorry about it,” Greene said. “They aren’t gonna back off of what they are doing. They literally want him dead.”

“Bennie Thompson introduced a bill to take away his Secret Service protection,” she added, referring to Rep. Bennie Thompson’s (D-MS) proposed DISGRACED Former Protectees Act that would remove Secret Service protection for felons.

“That’s how serious they are,” Greene continued. “They want President Trump dead. They want to lock him up in jail for the rest of his life, so that he dies in jail, and they want to take away his Secret Service protection so that he is murdered somewhere in jail, possibly.”