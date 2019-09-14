MORE HARM THAN GOOD?

Democrats Worry O’Rourke is Emboldening the NRA With Gun Confiscation Proposal

As his “hell yes” comment drew massive applause, not all Democrats were thrilled with the 2020 contender’s move.

Hanna Trudo

Mike Blake/Reuters

As former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s (D-TX) impassioned debate declaration of, “hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47” was going viral on Thursday night, not all Democrats were punching the sky in solidarity. 

Because while the audience in Houston clearly heard a battle cry, other Democrats heard at best a made-for-the-GOP attack ad and at worst a sentiment that threatens to undo the progress leaders have made towards reducing gun violence in the country. 

“Don’t write the Republican ads for us,” Matt Bennett, co-founder of the center-left think tank Third Way, told The Daily Beast. “This is a real vulnerability.” 