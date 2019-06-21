Democrats, Your Twitter Mob Is Going to Re-Elect Trump

Democrats have a herd mentality problem, and it is playing out in the debates over Joe Biden’s praise of segregationists as well as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s controversial comments over the southern border.

Not content to put forward the reasonable alternative to an unpopular president, Democrats are wrangling their steer back into the herd, forcibly branding him with the letters “PROGRESSIVE,” while also following a freshman congresswoman galloping off a cliff.

We’ve seen this script before. Too fearful of the online mob, politicians bounce from controversy to controversy, hoping to appease their base, all the while distracting from their actual agenda. It was the story of the Tea Party era during the Obama years. And today’s Democrats seem hellbent on replicating that clown-car era.