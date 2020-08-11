Dems Say Sexist Attacks Are Wrong. Someone Tell Sarah Palin!

Joe Biden’s campaign, in conjunction with influential women’s groups, is preparing to blunt “sexist” attacks aimed at his prospective running mate. That’s all well and good, but where does Sarah Palin go to recover her career?

If I didn’t know any better, I’d think the Democrats (and women’s groups, and liberal elites in the media) are a bunch of hypocrites. After all, their sexist attacks helped batter a young female rising star deemed as an existential threat, and now they’re warning that the same thing might actually happen (gasp!) to them ?

Don’t get me wrong. Pushing back against sexism is good. But it also strikes me as a bit self-serving, coming from the party that has been less than chivalrous to women who got in the way of their liberal agenda (see Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky, and—most appropriately—John McCain’s running mate).