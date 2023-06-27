Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Because we breathe through our mouths (some of us more than others...), the mouth tends to be one of the first places we start to see the dreaded, visible signs of aging: fine lines, loss of volume, and changes in pigmentation. Aside from keeping our lips hydrated and protected from the sun (your lip balm should contain SPF), some targeted, in-office treatments can help restore fullness, plump up deep and fine lines, and even correct hyperpigmentation or loss of color.

Unfortunately, while they’re effective, treatments usually involve needles (to inject filler or neuromodulators) and a lofty price tag north of $1,000 for only temporary results. Whether you’re looking for an alternative to injectables or a product to help maintain the results of lip filler and upper lip neurotoxin (often referred to as a “lip flip”), consider Dermelect’s new-and-improved Smooth Upper Lip and Perioral Anti-Aging Treatment your new favorite lippie.

Dermelect Smooth Upper Lip & Perioral Anti-Aging Treatment The treatment is formulated for the lips, but Dermelect also recommends applying it to other areas of concern, including nasolabial folds, smoker’s stains, and barcode lines. Buy At Dermelect $ 49

The extra-strength upper lip and perioral mouth treatment feels like a cream-serum hybrid, but it glides on just like your favorite lip balm—not too sticky and not too fluid—making it easy to apply the recommended twice daily. The formula is infused with a concentrated blend of clinically-proven anti-agers and moisture amplifiers, including matrixyl 300 (a potent anti-aging peptide), gaba to firm and lift instantly, hyaluronic acid to fill in fine lines, retinol to smooth texture and accelerate cell turnover, collagen to lock in moisture, and arbutin to lift hyperpigmentation and brighten shadows above the upper lift that make the mouth appear smaller.

The powerhouse product is also a solid preventative treatment since it nourishes and hydrates while it corrects. Plus, the new-and-improved formula now comes with a soothing ceramic applicator, which allows for precise application and brings blood flow to the lips for a rosy, plumper look. Many reviewers of Dermelect’s upper lip and perioral lip treatment have already noticed some serious results—some of them even stopped or delayed their injectable appointments. “I haven't felt the need to get filler since I have used this product! My skin is smoother and more supple,” one 65-year reviewer wrote. Other shoppers note that their lipstick stays in place (instead of feathering into upper lip lines) after using the treatment regularly. “I can really see the difference when I apply my lipstick. It doesn't try to travel up my nostrils,” another five-star reviewer said. Still not convinced? Just head to Dermelect’s website to check out the impressive before-and-after photos for yourself!

