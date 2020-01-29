Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz argued Wednesday in the Senate that a quid pro quo cannot result in impeachment if the president believes it “will help him get elected in the public interest.”

During Wednesday’s question and answer session in the impeachment trial, Dershowitz—who previously had claimed he wasn’t a “full-fledged member” of President Trump’s impeachment defense squad—answered a question submitted by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on whether it matters if Trump dangled military aid to Ukraine in return for a probe into potential election rival Joe Biden. (Cruz argued Tuesday night on Fox News that, in fact, it doesn’t matter if Trump engaged in such a quid pro quo with Ukraine.)

Arguing that there are three possible motives for a president to engage in a quid pro quo in foreign policy—personal interest, public interest, and financial interest—Dershowitz argued that a president withholding money to a foreign country so as they will help in his election would be within the public interest, which is not impeachable.

“Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest, and mostly you’re right,” Dershowitz declared. “Your election is in the public interest, and if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

“It cannot be a corrupt motive if you have a mixed-motive that partially involves the national interest, he added. “And does not involve personal pecuniary interest.”