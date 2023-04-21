Grammy-nominated rapper Desiigner is seeking mental health treatment after he allegedly exposed himself on a plane over the weekend.

“For the past few months, I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” the Brooklyn native wrote on his Instagram Story Thursday night. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital. I was not thinking clearly.”

The “Panda” rapper, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, was on an international flight returning to the United States when the incident occurred, per TMZ. Sources told the outlet that he was reprimanded by a flight attendant. When the plane landed in Minneapolis, he was questioned by cops before eventually being released.

Supposedly, the 25-year-old exposed himself on the flight as a result of medication from his hospital visit.

“They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home,” Desiigner continued on Instagram. “I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States and am admitting myself in[to] a facility to help me. I will be canceling all shows and any obligations until further notice.”

News of his hiatus comes just months after Desiigner emerged from retirement with the track “Bigger and Bigger.” Last November, in an emotional Instagram Live, he announced that he was quitting hip-hop following the fatal shooting of Migos member Takeoff and other recently slain rappers like PnB Rock and Nipsey Hussle.

Desiigner concluded his Instagram Story statement by urging fans to find support when experiencing mental health issues. “Mental health is real guys, please pray for me,” he wrote. “If you[r’e] not feeling like yourself please get help.”