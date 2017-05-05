Despite Rick Ross’ Best Efforts, Drake and Meek Mill Still Hate Each Other

There’s no sign that either party in one of rap’s most entertaining and long-running beefs are ready to bury the hatchet yet.

Yes, Drake and Meek Mill still hate each other.

The two rappers are, of course, the lead players in the Great Ghostwriting Rap Beef, which started way back in 2015.

A quick recap on the feud: It sprang to life after Mill, a Philly rapper whose greatest prior claim to fame was dating Nicki Minaj, called out Drake, who guested on his single “R.I.C.O.,” for allegedly using the services of a ghostwriter—a big no-no in the hip-hop community.

Drake responded to Meek’s ghostwriter claim by releasing heavy-hitting diss tracks “Charged Up” and “Back to Back,” in which he accused Mill of simply riding his girlfriend’s coattails, rapping:

“This for y’all that think that I don’t write enough / They just mad cause I got the Midas touch / Ya love her then ya gotta get a world tour / Is that a world tour, or your girl’s tour?”

Meek became the subject of a rash of memes mocking him over the popular diss track, and someone even went as far as altering his Wikipedia page to reflect the L.

Mill clapped back with “Wanna Know,” but was generally declared the lyrical and spiritual loser in the battle.

The feud continued to rear its head now and again and draw in third parties—there was a scuffle in Niketown Beverly Hills and fresh disses followed as sure as night follows day.

But, in the wake of Mill being dumped by Nicki Minaj, there was hope in recent months in the hip-hop community that a peace deal had finally been struck between the two warring parties.

This was partly due to the efforts of Mill’s sometime label boss, Maybach Music Group founder and rapper Rick Ross (who guested on Meek Mill’s “I’m Da Boss”), who is also friendly with Drake and attempted to squash the beef.

But TMZ reports Friday that Meek is definitely not willing to follow Ross “down the road to peace because there’s way too much trash talk under the bridge.”

And Drake doesn’t seem minded for peace talks either. As recently as February, Drizzy, talking about Mill, told DJ Semtex: “That’s just not somebody who I ever want to be friends with. I don’t have that level of respect for him because of his actions. I’m not looking to be friends or cordial.”

Why are we not entirely displeased?