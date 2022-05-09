DeuxMoi, Everyone’s Favorite Gossip Blog, Is Getting an HBO Max Series

Spotted: another celebrity-centric series heading straight to HBO Max. Last year’s Gossip Girl revival apparently wasn’t enough for the streamer, which is now looking to Instagram’s very own anonymous scandal spreader for another juicy drama. Per Deadline, HBO Max has given a script-to-series order to Anon Pls, which will be based on DeuxMoi’s debut novel of the same name, hitting shelves this November.

Promising a bit of The Devil Wears Prada with a dash of Gossip Girl, Anon Pls follows Cricket Lopez (a fake name, for sure) as she revamps her IG account into the celebrity gossip blog we know and love today. As an assistant to one of the most notorious celeb stylists, Cricket knows all the inside scoops—which she cleverly leverages for social media popularity (and maybe even a date or two).

Billed as “curators of pop culture,” the DeuxMoi account took off as folks were isolated at home during the early days of the pandemic. By late 2020, it had risen to 1.5 million followers and spawned several anonymous interviews with its elusive founder (who has yet to publicly reveal their identity) in publications like The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and The Cut.

While completely unofficial, the gossip account has been used to announce celeb relationships, casting announcements, and sightings around popular hotspots in New York, Los Angeles, and pretty much everywhere else. For example: Last week, DeuxMoi caught wind of Harry Styles’ 10-night residency at Madison Square Garden, announcing the shows before Styles could even reach his Twitter account.

Anon Pls has tapped WBTV’s Berlanti Productions to develop the drama series, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter boarding the project as executive producers. Currently, Berlanti Productions has the upcoming comedic series The Girls on the Bus, an adaptation of Chasing Hillary, on deck, with a handful of DC-themed projects also on the way. Quite the eclectic collection of titles!

No casting or further plot details have been announced at this time, but we’ll leave it to DeuxMoi to break the news when the time comes.