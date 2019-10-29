Devin Nunes: I Don’t Talk to Reporters on ‘Ukraine Hoax’ Because ‘They Are Assassins’

The ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes, whose top aide is currently providing conservative lawmakers and journalists with misinformation about the Ukrainian scandal whistleblower, said on Monday night that he won’t speak to reporters about the “Ukraine hoax” because “they are assassins.”

During Monday night’s broadcast of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, host Tucker Carlson claimed that Washington journalists were trying to demand that he “stop asking questions” about the origins of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Yet they are telling us, no more questions! Why are they telling us that?” Carlson wondered aloud.

“More than that, it’s even worse,” Nunes responded. “You have all the conspiracy theories, they are chasing daily conspiracy theories on this Ukraine hoax.”

The pro-Trump California lawmaker, after essentially calling the House impeachment inquiry a conspiracy theory, went on to say that he’s told his Republican colleagues how they should view those reporters.

“When I walk down the hall, I have to continuously tell these reporters that ‘Look, I’m not going to tell you in this lifetime or the next,’” the GOP congressman declared. “Because these aren’t real reporters. They are assassins. They are assassins that are taking information from the Democrats on the Intelligence Committee and they are spreading it out there.”

Carlson agreed with Nunes, adding: ‘They are DNC operatives.”

Nunes, one of the president’s most loyal soldiers on Capitol Hill, has inserted himself directly into the current controversy surrounding Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine to dig up dirt on his domestic political rivals.

Besides his top aide leaking the whistleblower’s name, Nunes used a closed-door hearing earlier this month to bring up the Steele dossier to attempt to explain why the president could possibly be upset about Ukraine. It has also been reported that a protege of Nunes’, Kashyap Patel, was also involved with feeding negative Ukraine-related information to the president earlier this year.