Dex Carvey, Comedian and Son of Dana Carvey, Dies of Overdose at 32

Dex Carvey, a comedian and the eldest son of Saturday Night Live alum Dana Carvey, died of a drug overdose at his home Wednesday evening, his father confirmed in a post on Instagram. He was 32.

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose,” the post, signed by Dana and Paula Carvey, read. “Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately.

“We will miss him forever.”

The couple said their prayers are with all who are “struggling with addiction.”

Dex Carvey’s girlfriend contacted authorities late Wednesday night after Carvey was found locked in a bathroom, TMZ reported. Carvey was discovered unresponsive and paramedics were ultimately unable to revive him.

An autopsy has been performed, but an official cause of death has not yet been released.

Dex Carvey was the opening act for his father’s Netflix special Straight White Male. His brother, Thomas Carvey, also followed in his father’s footsteps as an aspiring comedian.