I Still Have Ten Fingers Thanks to These Kitchen Gloves

I never thought I’d say it but I’m tired of cooking. And when you’re tired, you make mistakes. My brother was a prep chef for a time, and would cut hundreds of onions a day, and inevitably, ended up with some knicks and cuts to his fingers. I’m not cutting hundreds of onions and veggies a day by any means, but my focus is, well, lacking. As a way to make sure I don’t make any costly mistakes while slicing, dicing, or even mandolining, I recently bought these gloves.

The DEX FIT gloves look like gardening gloves, but I think they are better suited for the kitchen. They are supposed to essentially be cut proof (at least to a degree). This is measured by a machine applying a certain type of weight to the glove and seeing how much is required to cut through it. Rather than risking my fingers for this post by throwing them in harm's way, I decided to just wait until I inevitably slipped up. It didn’t take that long for my cutting skills to falter, but the knife kinda just bounced off the glove, as if nothing happened at all.

DEX FIT Gloves

Beyond being a great safety measure in the kitchen, they also don’t suck to wear. The gloves are meant to be snug fitting, so you don’t lose any dexterity, and even though they are able to help prevent cuts, they are actually very lightweight and breathable (meaning no sweaty glove hands). There is even a foam nitrile coating on it to help make them resistant to oil and water, so they don’t get gross when you’re cutting up some veggies. They’re machine washable so you can keep them fresh, but my absolute favorite part is that they work on touch screens, so I can check the recipe on my phone without needing to take off the gloves.

I personally wear them whenever I touch my mandoline or microplane but they are great if I’m planning on doing a ton of chopping, too. And if you’re thinking $13 sounds silly for a glove I might never wear, maybe this might help: this $13 purchase might help save you from an expensive trip to the emergency room.

