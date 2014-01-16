Diana's 'Sqidgy' Suitor Marries

James Gilbey, the former suitor of Diana, Princess of Wales, who called her 'Sqidgy' 53 times in a tape allegedly recorded by Britain's intelligence services and then leaked, has quietly married his long term girlfriend Lavinia Hadsley-Chaplin.

“They are both delighted,” a friend of the couple tells The Telegraph.

At the 2008 inquest into Diana’s death, her protection officer, Ken Wharfe, said the 1992 “Squidgygate” tapes of her talking intimately to Gilbey were recorded by GCHQ and then deliberately leaked.

He claimed that other members of the Royal family were also regularly bugged by the security services, ostensibly to help protect them against the IRA.